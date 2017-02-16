Terror in Lahore

The statements made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah right after the Lahore blast were in bad taste. Imran Khan has conveniently blamed the government for the attack. It is a known fact that the incidence of terrorist attacks is the highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the province where the PTI is in power. Has the PTI-led government been successful in preventing such attacks?

In the same way, Rana Sanaullah has pinned the blame on the protesters. This was also not a convincing argument. I am sure that Pakistan’s forces will take appropriate measures to fight terrorism in the country.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

*****

On Monday (Feb 13), 13 people, including six police officials, lost their lives in a powerful bomb blast. Senior officers DIG City Traffic Police Captain Ahmed Mobin Zaidi and SSP Operations Zahid Gondal were among the six police officers. The blast has left more than 80 people critically injured. The attack was followed by the usual routine. Politicians condemned the attack, issued condolence statements, and pledged to fight the war on terror more vigorously.

It appeared that the terrorists wanted to show the world that the country is still an unsafe territory. Critics are viewing this incident as an attempt to sabotage the country’s efforts to bring the PSL final to Pakistan. The security lapse is quite evident as an alert had already been communicated to the relevant departments by the intelligence agencies. The Jamaatul Ahrar has accepted responsibility for the Mall Road explosion. Serious steps should be taken to tackle the worsening terror conditions.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

*****

Thirteen people were killed in the Lahore blast on Monday. The attack was carried at an ongoing protest against the Punjab Drug Act 2017. The Jamaatul Ahrar claimed responsibility for the attack.

This shows that the country’s war against militancy has a long way to go. It is the responsibility of the government to take immediate measures and rid the country of terrorism.

Javid Dashti

Turbat

