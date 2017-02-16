The CSS examination – conducted every year by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) – is one of the leading competitive examinations in Pakistan. Candidates must take the exam in English. However, the Lahore High Court has recently ordered the FPSC to conduct the examination in Urdu.

Although this is a good initiative to promote our national language at the national level, it may not reap the desired results. Any changes that need to be made must be implemented at the primary level. All subjects should be taught in Urdu at schools, colleges and universities across the country. In the current scenario, this change will produce difficulties for candidates. The aspiring candidates are well-versed in English and can better express themselves in the language. To implement the decision, the government needs to made Urdu the official language at all education institutions.

Muhammad Mukhtiar Shar

Islamabad

0



0







The language question was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186532-The-language-question/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The language question" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186532-The-language-question.