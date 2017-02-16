KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded the tax authorities to make public city-wise revenue collection in order to allocate funds.

Siraj Kassam Teli, chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of the KCCI, at the event of launching 14th My Karachi Exhibition on Wednesday said that resource allocations should be based on revenue generation by certain cities.

Karachi is the largest contributor in revenue collection, but it is deprived of due share in the funds allocation for development, he added.

Teli urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to release a revenue generation position of various cities.

Earlier, he announced the three-day 14th My Karachi Exhibition would be held from April 7 at the Exp Centre Karachi.

Teli said that the objective of organising the event is to project soft image of Karachi city, which is the commercial and financial hub of the country.

Further, the objective of this exhibition is to promote tagline ‘Made in Pakistan’ across the world. The chamber has invited exhibitors from several countries, including Saarc, Gulf Cooperation Council, Asean and European Union, he added.

The former KCCI president said the law and order situation in the city has improved 80 percent, but there is a need to further focus on maintaining stability in the city. The previous governments have not worked sincerely for the betterment of the city, which contributed above 60 percent revenue at the national level.

