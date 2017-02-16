ISLAMABAD: Eleven members of Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held the 51st Governing Board Meeting in Bali, Indonesia to discuss the outcomes of strategic development.

The meeting was opened by the chairman of Indonesia’s Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) Harry Azhar Aziz and was attended by Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam. Audit committees from Jordan and Mongolia and observers from China INTOSAI Development Initiative and ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI), also attended the event, a statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the preparation of 2018-2020 multi-year budget, ASOSAIs capacity building report, progress of 2016, 2021 strategic achievement, as well as the cooperation of ASOSAI with regional organisations and reports from the ASOSAI’s working groups and committees. The auditor general Rana Assad Amin represented Pakistan in the meeting. Pakistan is an active member of the ASOSAI Governing Board and Capacity Development Committee.

As a member of ASOSAI Governing Board, Islamabad plays a strategic role in creating the policies and determining ASOSAI’s strategic decisions. With the recognition of ECOSAI as a sub group of ASOSAI, it is expected that the ECOSAI member will benefit from the support provided by ASOSAI.

Besides three ECOSAI members, ie Turkmenistan, TRNC, and Uzbekistan, who are presently not members of ASOSAI, can also be motivated to join ASOSAI and later INTOSAI.

This year ASOSAI will choose its chairman for the period 2021-24 and secretary general for the period 2018-21. During last year’s Governing Board Meeting, ASOSAI had specified the draft of the ASOSAI 2016-21 Strategic Plan covering capacity building programme for its members research and development through e-learning, knowledge exchange, as well as implementation of monitoring mechanism and evaluation.

0



0







Asian audit institutions discuss outcomes of strategic development was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186523-Asian-audit-institutions-discuss-outcomes-of-strategic-development/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Asian audit institutions discuss outcomes of strategic development" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186523-Asian-audit-institutions-discuss-outcomes-of-strategic-development.