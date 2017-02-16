Melbourne

London copper prices steadied on Wednesday to trade above the key $6,000-mark for a fourth session, buoyed by supply worries even as talks were set to resume between striking miners and BHP Billiton at the world´s biggest copper mine in Chile.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0109 GMT, following 1.4-percent losses the session before.

Prices powered through the $6,000-level on Friday after BHP declared force majeure on shipments from the Escondida mine, to hit the highest since May 2015 at $6,204 a tonne on Monday.

Striking workers at Escondida and BHP said they had agreed to renew talks on Wednesday. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper kept 2-percent losses at 48,920 yuan ($7,126.11) a tonne.

0



0







Copper stable was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186522-Copper-stable/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper stable" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186522-Copper-stable.