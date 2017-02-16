Karachi

Active trading prevailed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said despite little decline in the US market, cotton prices would likely to remain firm in Pakistan, as the demand has increased after announcement of the textile package by the government.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 14,000 bales from eight stations in between Rs6,375/maund to Rs7,050/maund. Trading stations included Shahdadpur, Khanpur Mahar, Yazman Mandi, Fazilpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Mian Channu and Haroonabad.

