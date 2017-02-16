Singapore

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that OPEC producers would not be able to maintain their high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.

Brent crude was trading at $55.62 per barrel at 600 GMT, down 35 cents, or 0.63 percent, from its last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 37 cents, or 0.73 percent, at $52.83 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia agreed in December to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017. BMI Research said that, based on an estimated compliance with planned production cuts of 92.8 percent by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries alone, output was down 1.08 million bpd.

