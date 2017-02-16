Bengaluru

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday on an uptick in the dollar after United States Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates in an upcoming meeting of the central bank.

Spot gold fell 0.24 percent, to $1,225.20 per ounce at 0046 GMT, while United States gold futures were up 0.11 percent, to $1,226.7.

The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, Yellen said on Tuesday, although she flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under the U.S. President Donald Trump´s administration.

Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Trump´s presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.

0



0







Gold down was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186519-Gold-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186519-Gold-down.