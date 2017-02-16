Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar held gains near a 3-1/2-week high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Yellen told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at one of its upcoming meetings, although she expressed caution amid considerable uncertainty over economic policies under President Donald Trump´s administration.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against its six major peers, was last up 0.1 percent at 101.26. The index rose to 101.38 on Tuesday following Yellen´s remarks, the highest since Jan. 20. "Investors didn´t expect Yellen to be that hawkish, so the dollar gained," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. "There are no big factors preventing the Fed from raising rates in March.

Unless the emerging markets become volatile or the U.S. economic data shows weakness, the March rate hike is highly plausible," Sera added.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 20 percent chance of three rate increases in 2017, up from less than 10 percent on Monday. Since the end of the 2007-09 recession, the Fed has raised rates once in December 2015 and again in December of last year.

