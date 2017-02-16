SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans edged higher on Wednesday with the market recovering after two days of falls but the harvest of an all-time high crop in Brazil capped gains in the market.

Wheat resumed its uptrend, rising for six out of seven sessions as fund buying supported prices.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.1 percent to $10.46-1/4 a bushel by 0338 GMT. It closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday, after touching its lowest since Feb. 8 at $10.42-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat climbed 0.4 percent to $4.51-1/4 a bushel, edging closer to Monday´s seven-and-half month high of $4.56 a bushel.

Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.74-1/2 a bushel, having ended the last session down 0.3 percent.

"There is a slight uptick in soybean prices but South American crop outlook is pretty good and it is going to put downward pressure on prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "For wheat, soil moisture in the U.S. is favourable for the crop.

