ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asked the management of K-Electric to reconcile its payables and receivables, assuring his support to address the issues that hinder the handover of the power utility to its new Chinese buyer.

“The government wants to resolve the pending issues in a fair and equitable manner,” Dar said in a statement, “and the company (K-Electric) should reconcile their payables/receivables with the respective entities in a similar spirit.”

He was talking to a delegation of the K-Electric. Minister for water and power Khawaja Muhammad Asif was also present on the occasion. Chinese multinational Shanghai Electric bought the majority stake of country’s only integrated power utility from Dubai-based Abraaj Group in a $1.7 billion deal – the biggest private-sector acquisition in Pakistan’s history.

The transfer of management control to the Chinese buyer is yet to be completed as the approval from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is awaited. Market reports said the power regulator asked the power company to furnish the details of its agreement with Shanghai Electric and the plan to foot its payables.

Sui Southern Gas Company claimed that K-Electric owed it Rs52 billion, while the state-owned Pakistan State Oil said its receivables from KE amounted to Rs1.5 billion. The power utility was also alleged of Rs62 billion on account of overbilling to Karachi consumers, although Nepra cleared the utility from the charges of inflated bills.

Head of the KE’s delegation, Umar Lodhi apprised the finance minister of the electricity situation in Karachi and the steps taken by the company to improve the supply of electricity to various areas in the metropolis.

The delegation also briefed the minister on the status of payables/ receivables of K-Electric with regard to various government entities and suggested ways to resolve the pending issues. The delegation informed the meeting that negotiations for investment of Shanghai Power in the K-Electric were progressing and the matters were likely to be finalised soon.

“The Chinese side has carried out its due diligence and is satisfied with the financial position of the company,” Lodhi said. “Abraaj Group is planning to invest around $150 million in the banking and health sectors in the country.”

Minister Dar appreciated the planned investment venture of the Abraaj Group. “Liberal investment regime and incentives offered by the government encouraged investment in different sectors of the economy,” he said. “Foreign investors are now willing to avail of this liberal investment regime.”

