KARACHI: Pakistan attracted $1.161 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the seven months of the current fiscal year of 2016/17, up from $1.056 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank’s figures released on Wednesday.

That shows a 9.9 percent increase in FDI over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The State Bank of Pakistan data suggests that Pakistan’s image as an attractive investment destination is improving, despite security challenges, political instability, and worries about balance of payments.

Analysts said the country mostly received FDIs from Netherlands, China, and Turkey. Investment made by Dutch companies in the country accounted for almost half of the FDI flows recorded during July-January FY17.

The Dutch companies invested $456 million in some businesses, particularly, the food sector in July-January FY17, compared with $9.6 million in the corresponding period of last year. Total investments, amounting to $129.8 million entered from Turkey into the country in July-January FY17 against $8.1 million in July-January FY16.

However, foreign investment from China fell to $243.5 million during the period under discussion from $465.7 million a year ago. Net flows to the food sector rose to $468.3 million in seven months of this fiscal year against the outflows of $32.6 million a year ago.

A Netherlands-based dairy firm had acquired 51 percent shares in Engro Foods in December last year. Electronic manufacturing witnessed a big boost, with $134.8 million investment compared to $30.6 billion a year before. The construction sector attracted $119.6 million investments against $34.5 billion in July-January FY16.

Oil and gas, power and financial businesses saw less FDI flows. Net flows to the oil and gas sector fell to $92.9 million against $180 million registered a year earlier. The multinational power companies did invest $245.3 million in the country in the seven months of FY17, compared with $488.8 million during the corresponding period of FY16.

Analysts said there is a need to effectively leverage the improvement in Pakistan’s macro fundamentals to attract FDI, preferably in the form of long-term investments in greenfield projects in exporting sectors of the economy.

China’s investment in energy and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework is likely to pick up, improving prospects for the FDI in years to come.

FDI is expected to rise around two percent of gross domestic product over the next few years, as CPEC projects gather pace. Portfolio investment at the equity market saw an outflow of $354.7 million in July-January FY17, compared with the outflow of 313.7 million in July-January FY16.

0



0







FDI rises 9.9 percent to $1.161 billion in July-Jan was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186507-FDI-rises-99-percent-to-1161-billion-in-July-Jan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FDI rises 9.9 percent to $1.161 billion in July-Jan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186507-FDI-rises-99-percent-to-1161-billion-in-July-Jan.