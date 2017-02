LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has signed the Punjab Drug Act which was amended by the Punjab Assembly in its last sitting. The governor also signed laws including amendment in Local Bodies Act, Home Economics University which was also passed by the Punjab Assembly with majority vote in last session after all the proposals, suggestions and objections of opposition were rejected.

0



0







Governor signs Punjab Drug Act was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186468-Governor-signs-Punjab-Drug-Act/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Governor signs Punjab Drug Act" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186468-Governor-signs-Punjab-Drug-Act.