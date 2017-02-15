ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge protest over the killing of three soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC).

DG South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and strongly condemned the unabated ceasefire violations by Indian troops.

At least six civilians, including a woman, were killed on Monday by the Indian forces’ firing in Nakyal and Jandrot sector, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said. The DG urged the Indian officials to respect the 2003 Ceasefire understanding and investigate the consistent incidents of violation.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians and soldiers is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” a foreign ministry statement read.

