If Rangers’ operation can be conducted in Karachi, why not in Punjab? asks Imran

Believes NAP’s implementation could have ended terrorism in country

LAHORE: Demanding an operation against terrorists in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said if Rangers operation can be carried out in Karachi, why it can’t be conducted in Punjab.

Talking to the media during his visit to Lahore to inquire about the health of those injured in The Mall suicide attack and offer condolences to the family of DIG Traffic Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobeen, he said the terrorist attacks could have come to an end if the National Action Plan (NAP) had been implemented in letter and spirit.

He also demanded merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and termed reforms in the tribal belt a solution to militancy in the region.

The PTI chief said that situation could not improve unless the police were liberated from political influence. He said that a conspiracy to halt the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore could not be ruled out as far as the tragic incident in Lahore was concerned. It could be an attempt to scare away the foreign players, he added.

Imran said the police must be reformed and must have an apolitical role, adding that it was not appropriate to shift entire burden on Rangers and the Army to curb militancy. Criticising the Punjab government, Imran said how we could expect improvement in police functioning when Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, son of the Punjab chief minister, appoints SHOs in Lahore.

Citing the example of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said the PTI government focused mainly on police reforms during the last three years, which yielded positive results. On the other hand, he alleged, the Punjab CM and his son were using the police for political motives, for registering FIRs against their political opponents. He claimed that it was Punjab chief minister who had requested Taliban not to target Punjab and spare his province.

Similarly, in Sindh as well, police were being used for the same purpose and situation could not improve unless the force was used for its real purpose. He said his party would table the Police Act in Punjab and Sindh assemblies, though the rulers had no intentions to support it just because they could not afford giving police a free hand.

He said to make operation Zarb-e-Azb a success, it was necessary to implement Fata reforms. He said insurgency could increase if employment opportunities were not generated in Fata, which was already in a miserable state.

Criticising the PM, Imran said the sole purpose of the PM was to save his skin in Panama case and no attention was being paid to the issues of governance. The PTI chairman visited the residence of Capt (retd) Ahmed Mobeen and offered condolence to the bereaved family. He also visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured persons. PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen and others also accompanied him.

SABAH adds: Imran Khan said the government should focus on Justice Qazi Faiz Isa report, which pointed out weaknesses of the government. He said terrorism could only be defeated through national unity.

