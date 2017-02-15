HELD SRINAGAR: Three Indian soldiers and four alleged militants were killed on Tuesday in two separate gunbattles in the Indian Held Kashmir in the second deadly clash between security forces and alleged militants in three days.

Five soldiers were also wounded in the shootout in the Bandipora district as a joint army and police team mounted a search following a tip-off that up to three gunmen were in the area, a defence spokesman said.

"During the searches, alleged militants hiding in a house opened fire, triggering off an encounter," Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Kalia told reporters. He said there were no arrests, while the remaining gunmen were unaccounted for.

Separately, security forces shot dead three militants in the region’s Handwara district, a senior police official said. An army officer also got injured in the gunbattle that was still on, the official said.

0



0







Seven killed in IHK gunbattles was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186463-Seven-killed-in-IHK-gunbattles/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seven killed in IHK gunbattles" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186463-Seven-killed-in-IHK-gunbattles.