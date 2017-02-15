Opposition walks out for not putting Fata reforms on cabinet meeting agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that as many as 19 banks had written off principal amount of Rs4,653 million of loans granted since March 2010, as legislators objected to writing off loans of mostly rich people.

During the Question-Hour, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar told the House in a written reply that the banks, which had written off loans, included Zarai Taraqiati Bank (Rs1,187.365 million), UBL (Rs971.080 million), Standard Chartered Bank Limited (Rs819.947 million), Bank Islami (ex-KASB Bank) (Rs540 million) and Allied Bank Limited (Rs271.583 million).

The names of other banks that provided this facility are: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Bank Al-Falah, Faysal Bank, First Women Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank, JS Bank, NIB Bank, SAMBA Bank, Silk Bank, Summit Bank, Soneri Bank and The Bank of Punjab.

Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni of BNP-Mengal pointed out that the name of NBP was not included in the list. Senators Usman Kakar of PkMAP and MQM’s Tahir Hussain Mashhadi questioned why the common people were not provided this concession and the farmers in Balochistan also left out. Kakar said that several farmers were languishing in jails and called for writing off their loans.

Speaking on behalf of the finance minister, Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid brushed aside the impression that the government had anything to do with the writing off of the loans and said it was purely done by the individual banks through their board of directors.

