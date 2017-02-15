Nasir Jamshed, bookie Yousuf arrested in UK

NBP also terminates former opener

LAHORE: Suspended Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has been arrested along with a bookie in the UK in connection with the spot-fixing scandal that has rocked the PSL 2017.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK had arrested suspect Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed and bookie Yousuf in London on Monday.

According to Geo, the British media said that both have been released on bail after being interrogated by the agency.The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the PCB are investigating together in the case of alleged match-fixing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, being held in Dubai these days.

Nasir Jamshed was provisionally suspended on Monday by the PCB from playing all formats of cricket whereas other suspended cricketers disclosed that a bookie named Yousuf had persuaded them for match fixing in the PSL.It had also been said that Nasir Jamshed, who is out of the current PSL, was introducing Yousuf to the suspended and suspect cricketers.

He was later granted bail after being interrogated by the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom. It is understood that both have been granted bail till mid-April, but no charges have been pressed on the duo currently.

The bookie, named Yousuf, had been linked with the players and was known to have been passing information to the suspended players during the ongoing edition of the PSL. The news regarding Jamshed’s suspension was announced by Najam Sethi, the Chairman of the PSL, in a tweet that was re-tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Before Jamshed, Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were suspended from the PSL and were sent back home from Dubai. Mohammad Irfan, who plays for the Islamabad United, the same franchise as Latif and Khan, was also summoned for questioning, but was free to play the tournament until the investigation is complete.

Recently, the PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan had given a clean-chit to Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar, both of whom were part of the ongoing investigation.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that Jamshed has been arrested. In 2010, he was caught ‘red-handed’ while cheating for a ninth-grade English examination that would have helped him pass the higher secondary school. Then 20, and already an international cricketer, Jamshed was granted bail after paying Rs20,000.

Speaking on the investigation, PSL chief Najam Sethi had said: “This investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sports. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.” Jamshed, ignored by all the franchises during the PSL 2017 auction, last played for Pakistan in 2015, before falling out of favour. He played a total of two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Pakistan national side.

Meanwhile, after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s action, former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has also been terminated by his department, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), after he was named in the PSL corruption case.

Nasir was provisionally suspended by the PCB from all forms of cricket after he reportedly violated the board’s anti-corruption code. The PCB has yet to officially elaborate the nature and timing of violation but it is understood that it is connected with the recent corruption scandal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which led to the suspension of Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan. Nasir Jamshed was reportedly alleged in the media as the player who connected players with suspected bookies. The PCB on Friday had suspended Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan after an initial inquiry into attempts by an international syndicate to corrupt the Pakistan Super League. Nasir has represented Pakistan in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20s.

Meanwhile, some reports state that the PCB failed to take action against the alleged bookie Yousuf despite Khalid Latif’s offer to become an approver before getting suspended. New revelations are being made in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match-fixing scandal with each passing day.

It has been disclosed that Khalid Latif had offered the PCB in a video statement on February 9 to become an approver and help the board to capture this bookmaker, but the PCB failed to take any timely action. The PCB not only rejected Latif’s offer but also let the bookmaker escape with his network.

Kahlid Latif was then sent back to Pakistan along with Sharjeel Khan after banning both of them provisionally. It is also worth mentioning here that the PCB is still unable to capture the accused bookie.

