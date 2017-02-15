Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Monday rushed five ambulances along with the emergency response team members to the site of suicide bombing in Lahore in which 14 people were killed and over 80 injured.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) members shifted eight injured to Ganga Raam Hospital in addition to providing on-the-spot first-aid to 10 injured people. The RFL officers also provided counselling and psychosocial support to families of the victims. On the appeal of PRC, dozens of volunteers reached different hospitals and donated blood for the injured.

PRC chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi and Secretary General Ghulam Muhammad Awan were directly monitoring the rescue operation in order to give maximum support to the injured and their families.

Condemning the blast, Dr. Elahi appreciated the staff and volunteers for their quick response. He said the PRC stood with the affected families.

0



0







PRC tends to Lahore blast victims was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186457-PRC-tends-to-Lahore-blast-victims/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PRC tends to Lahore blast victims" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186457-PRC-tends-to-Lahore-blast-victims.