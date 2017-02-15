Dr Irshad made FBR Chairman, Revenue Division Secretary

ISLAMABAD: With the approval of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the government on Monday withdrew the powers of Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa to perform as Secretary Revenue Division and appointed Dr Muhammad Irshad as the FBR Chairman and Secretary Revenue Division till further orders, it is learnt.

The government has also granted additional charge of Special Assistant to FM (Finance Minister) to Tariq Pasha, a Grade-22 officer, who has been appointed as Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) last week.

Earlier, Mr Pasha was holding two portfolios, including acting secretary Statistics Division and SA to FM. But after getting promotion to Grade 22, Mr Pasha has been appointed as Secretary EAD.

Dr Mohammad Irshad, a BS-22 officer belonging to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), will continue to perform as Chairman/Secretary Revenue Division till his retirement, which will be due in April 2017. However, it has not yet been decided whether he will be granted extension of just two months to complete the financial year of 2016-17 ending on June 30, 2017 or a new chairman will be appointed in April.

The government has appointed Dr Muhammad Irshad as the permanent chairman of the FBR and simultaneously granted him the slot of Secretary Revenue Division exactly on the pattern of past practice where both the slots were given to the person assuming the charge as Chairman.

