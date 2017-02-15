Say ‘Yes to Corruption’ ought to be NAB slogan: SC

Apex court dismisses bail plea of Khalid Lango

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday observed that the corruption-infested NAB (National Accountability Bureau) should write on its banners ‘Say Yes to Corruption’ instead of ‘No to Corruption’ in the advertisement campaign launched by the anti-graft body across the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir, dismissed the bail plea of Khalid Lango, Adviser to Balochistan chief minister on Finance.

The court, in its order, ruled that a detailed judgment would be given pertaining to delay by NAB in filing a reference in the Quetta scandal and other related matters.Last year in May, the anti-graft body had raided the house of Balochsitan Finance Secretary Mushatq Raesani and had recovered some Rs650 million in currency notes, US dollars, British pounds and Saudi riyals, prize bonds worth millions of rupees and 2kg of gold.

During the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said to NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry that he had launched a media campaign with a logo ‘Say No to Corruption’ but the Bureau itself was infested with corruption, hence it should say ‘Yes to Corruption’.

Justice Isa said that in the country’s history, a unique and important case came with the NAB wherein it had raided the house and caught the accused red-handed with billions of rupees for which machines were brought in for counting. However, the anti-graft body, instead of playing its active role, entered into a plea bargain with the accused.

“We are answerable to the taxpayers and the protectors of the money of taxpayers”, Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked.He asked whether or not the NAB chairman should be made accountable for this. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan observed that the courts gave decisions after the investigating authorities failed to come up to people’s expectations and now the NAB had failed. He asked whether it was not obligatory in such a case that courts should play their due role.

The court questioned as to why a reference was not yet filed by the NAB in the matter. Waqas Qadeer Dar, Prosecutor General of NAB, could not satisfy the court on the matter. The court also took notice of non-serious attitude of the prosecutor general and asked him to take his seat and called the NAB chairman.

The NAB chairman, however, also could not satisfy the court and failed to justify the delay in filing a reference in the matter. He told the court that he did not file the reference as the instant application for plea bargain was pending before the NAB court.

“Show us any law or precedent if available in this regard whereby a reference cannot be filed if a matter is pending with the NAB court,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the NAB chairman.The NAB chairman simply said that he was bound to the consultancy of his chief legal adviser. When Justice Isa asked the chairman to show that, the chairman again failed to satisfy the court but said as he was advised by the Balochsitan NAB director general to enter into a plea bargain with the accused, hence he accepted the application for the plea bargain.

“It means you give preference to the view of your subordinates instead of applying your own mind,” Justice Dost Muhammad Khan told the NAB chairman adding that his subordinates might have entered into a deal with the accused under the table.

“The whole burden is now on you and being the head of the Bureau, you are not bound to listen to the views of juniors,” Justice Dost Muhammad Khan told the NAB chairman.“We know you are a big personality but do remember that you are not above the law as well,” Justice Isa told the NAB chairman.

During the course of arguments, Farooq H Naek, counsel for Khlaid Lango, submitted before the court that his client was seriously ill adding that NAB had so far no record that could establish that his client was involved in this scandal. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan advised Farooq H Naek to go to Bari Imam and distribute some food (3-4 Degs) among the destitute.

The learned counsel contended that the NAB, after entering into plea bargain with Mushtaq Raesani, would try to make him an approver in the matter in order to net his client.Meanwhile, the court dismissed the bail plea of Khalid Lango with the ruling that a detailed judgment would be given pertaining to delay of NAB in filing a reference and other related matters.

