Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn quits

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Michael Flynn resigned on Monday over his contacts with Russia, dealing a blow to the new administration that is still struggling to deal with issues like the travel ban, legal challenges and negative image.

Some experts term Flynn’s resignation a setback for Pakistan, as he was one of the few members of the Trump administration having better knowledge of issues concerning Pakistan after having served in Afghanistan.

Flynn, who served in the job for less than a month, resigned after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and top White House officials about his dealings with the Russian ambassador.

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice-president elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador,” Flynn wrote in a public statement.

“I have sincerely apologised to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology,” he said amid concerns over whether he discussed the possibility of lifting the US sanctions on Russia before Trump took office.

Trump immediately named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. as acting national security adviser.Talking to The News, South Asia experts said the resignation had implications for Pakistan.

“Flynn’s resignation has considerable implications for the US relations with Pakistan, simply because Flynn was one of the very few top Trump officials who had deep experience in and with Pakistan,” Michael Kugelman, Asia Program Deputy Director and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Center, told The News.

“His departure may elevate the importance of Secretary of Defense James Mattis, one of the few other Trump officials with deep levels of Pakistan experience,” Kugelman added.He said Trump appeared to have had more trust in Flynn than he did in Mattis, “so it remains to be seen whether Mattis’ relatively moderate views of Pakistan make an impact on President Trump.”

However, Moeed Yusuf, the Associate Vice President of the Asia Center at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), said the Trump administration had apparently yet to determine its Pakistan policy.

He said it was premature to assume that a particular national security adviser would have been better for Pakistan when it comes to formulation of the US policy.He said any US general who had served in Afghanistan understands Pakistan’s point of view. However, he said individuals do not matter much when it comes to policy issues.

“If you have served in Afghanistan as a US official, chances are you would view Pakistan as a problem,” he said.Flynn submitted his resignation hours after Trump said through a spokesman that he was reviewing the situation and talking to Vice President Mike Pence.

Flynn previously had denied that he had any substantive conversations with Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak, and Vice President Pence repeated that claim in television interviews as recently as this month.On Monday, a former administration official said the Justice Department warned the White House last month that Flynn had not been fully forthright about his conversations with the ambassador.

As a result, the Justice Department feared that Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow.In his resignation letter, which the White House emailed to reporters, Flynn said he had held numerous calls with foreign officials during the transition.

A US official confirmed a Washington Post report that Sally Yates, the then-acting US attorney general, told the White House late last month that she believed Flynn had misled them about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general, was an early supporter of Trump and shares his interest in shaking up the establishment in Washington.He has frequently raised eyebrows among Washington’s foreign policy establishment for trying to persuade Trump to warm up the US relations with Russia.

The resignation has complicated problems for President Trump who is already under extreme pressure.Senator John McCain issued a statement on Tuesday decrying the “dysfunction” of the nation’s national security apparatus.

Gen Tony Thomas, head of the military’s Special Operations Command, expressed concern about upheaval inside the White House.“Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope they sort it out soon because we’re a nation at war,” he said at a military conference.

