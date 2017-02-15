PESHAWAR: The business community and traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday condemned the suicide attack on the protesting members of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association and Medical Stores Association in Lahore.

The Executive Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) met at the Chamber House and passed a resolution asking the Punjab government to withdraw amendments to the Drug Act that received the assent of the provincial governor on Tuesday, a day after the Lahore suicide attack.

The meeting asked the government to arrest the perpetrators. Chaired by acting president SCCI, Muhammad Iqbal, the Executive Committee meeting also discussed the matters related to other sectors and sought proposals from its members to be sent to the federal Finance Ministry for inclusion in the federal budget for the 2017-18 financial year.

The business community asked the Punjab government to withdraw amendments it made to the Drug Act 1976 as it would destroy the medicines manufacturing and retail sectors in the country.

The meeting also criticised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for issuing notices to the traders under the audit policy recently announced by the board. Former presidents SCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, chamber vice-president Abidullah Yousafzai, Sufi Bashir Ahmed Durrani, Executive Committee members Suhail Rauf, Imran Savul, Naumanul Haq, Ghazanfar Savul, Rashid Siddique, Khan Gul Awan, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Iqbal and senior vice-president Pakistan Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq also attended the meeting.

