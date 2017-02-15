ISLAMABAD: Model girl Ayyan Ali on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court (SC) to initiate contempt proceeding against secretary Ministry of Interior on not removing her name from Exit Control List (ECL) despite the courts judgments.

Ayyan Ali filed petition against secretary Interior through her counsel Sardar Latif Khosa under Article 204 read with sections 3 and 4 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

She prayed the apex court that the interior secretary has committed grassiest contempt of court and should be punished and he be directed to produce the notification of removal of her name from ECL with the direction not to obstruct her from traveling abroad.

Latif Khosa submitted that Ayan Ali is being persecuted under the extreme administrative tyranny, which has been let loose, adding that the apex court has dismissed the petition on 30-01-2017.

Ayan’s name was placed on the ECL for the first time on 20-11-2015. The Sindh High Court had set aside it on 07-03-2016. The august court upheld that judgment on 13-04-2016. However, the ministry after a week again put her name on ECL. The SHC set aside that order as well.

Latif Khosa informed the court that they had repeatedly sent letters and the courts orders to secretary interior, requesting for removal of Ayan’s name from ECL. However, he said that two weeks have lapsed neither her name was removed from ECL nor the secretary interior responded to her letters/requests.

He said the Ministry is defying the courts’ orders as the interior minister is hell bent in victimising and persecuting the petitioner, who would not be allowed to travel abroad come what may.

He said Ayan’s mother is seriously ill in Dubai, while his client is under the peril of damages at the hands of the foreign contracting obligations. The counsel contended that apart from the physical incarceration and the huge financial loss, her right of movement and her liberty stand constricted in violation of her fundamental rights sanctified as inviolable and inalienable by the Constitution.

0



0







Ayyan files contempt petition in SC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186433-Ayyan-files-contempt-petition-in-SC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ayyan files contempt petition in SC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186433-Ayyan-files-contempt-petition-in-SC.