JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has said Indian Prime Minister Modi is bent on plunging the region in a war but the Pakistani rulers are not ready to give up their dillydallying and false expectations from the Indian leadership.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop for party workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said in view of the PSL final scheduled in the Punjab capital and the protest of the druggists and chemists, the government should have made foolproof security arrangements against any possible terrorist attack. But, he said, instead of admitting its fault, the government was giving lame excuses. He said in the past, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had high expectations from former Indian Premiers Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh and now he was hoping much from Modi.

He said cross border firing at LoC and unprovoked shelling at the border by India had become a routine but the rulers were not prepared to raise a voice against India’s brutalities at any international forum. Liaqat Baloch said the suicide attack in the city was a national tragedy in which competent police officers Ahmed Mubeen and Zahid Gondal had lost their lives.

Liaqat Baloch said the year 2018 was the election year but the situation could change due to the Panama Leaks case decision. He said the Panama leaks issue had exposed the rulers who were not in a position to defend their mega corruption. The JI was launching a big mass contact campaign to build public opinion against the feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists.

workshop: A five-day training workshop for the teachers of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) started at the varsity’s campus on Tuesday.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded the Master Trainer Training module under its Transforming English Language Skills (TELS) programme. Speaking at the opening ceremony, LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said micro-teaching training technique were found very effective during the training through which the participants could review videotapes of their lectures to find out what had worked.

