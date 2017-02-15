LAHORE

At least 664 road crashes were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) from all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Seven people were killed and 528 critically injured in the accidents. The injured were shifted to hospitals. However, some 219 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.

Road safety: As many as 25,523 road safety briefings were given to road users w by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, in the current year in order to reduce the ratio of accidents.

This is said by DIG Mirza Faran Baig while observing a special campaign against reckless driving. SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi was also present. DIG Mirza Faran Baig said the consequences of an accident caused by reckless driving were often fatal.

During the campaign , vehicles were challaned and drivers were briefed on the hazards of careless driving . Special emphasis was laid on effective briefing on right to way of small vehicles, including cyclists, motorcyclist and pedestrians. Briefing sessions were also arranged at truck stands and bus station, he added. He lauded the performance of N-5 Central officers.

0



0







Seven killed, 528 injured in accidents was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186424-Seven-killed-528-injured-in-accidents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seven killed, 528 injured in accidents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186424-Seven-killed-528-injured-in-accidents.