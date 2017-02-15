LAHORE

The federal government told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday that a committee holding inquiry into news leak scandal would conclude its proceedings within 10 days.

A law officer stated this before Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah during hearing of a petition challenging formation of the inquiry committee headed by retired justice Amer Raza A Khan. The chief justice postponed further hearing until March 15.

A PPP affiliated lawyer, Ilyas Khan, filed the petition through Advocate Babar Awan saying all members of the inquiry committee belonged to Punjab province and had close relations with Sharif family. He alleged that the government with mala fide intention formed the committee under the supervision of retired justice instead of a sitting one. He said the inquiry committee had no legal value. He submitted that a judicial commission should be formed on the matter with representation of all the provinces.

