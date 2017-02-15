LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir chaired a meeting of deans of all faculties at the varsity’s Institute of Education and Research (IER) on Tuesday.

The meeting offered Fateha for the departed souls of Lahore blast victims. The meeting discussed various recommendations to make the PU security foolproof.

The meeting decided to prepare terms of reference for the teachers appointed on contract for their better output and implement semester rules in letter and spirit to improve quality of education at the university.

Meanwhile, addressing inaugural ceremony of spring gala at Department of Space Science Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said: “Sports and positive activities played an important role in nation building and we would encourage healthy activities of the students.”

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen condemned the blast and said the nation was united against terrorists. He said: “We must give message to the terrorists that we would wipe them out from our beloved land.

Healthy activities were vital for healthy mind and a healthy body.”

Later, the vice chancellor visited various sections of the department.

0



0







PU security reviewed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186422-PU-security-reviewed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU security reviewed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186422-PU-security-reviewed.