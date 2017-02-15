LAHORE

Customs authorities at Lahore airport seized a shipment of around 15, 000 stents arrived after the stents scam unearthed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month.

According to FIA officials, the stents have been imported from Belgium by a pharmaceutical company, Pak Punjab Cardex Medicl System.

The FIA has already registered an FIR (20/2017) against the management of Pak Punjab Cardex Medicl System for entering the bidding of stents supply to Mayo Hospital by submitting a fake registration letter of Drug Regulator Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

According to FIA, after learning that a shipment of over 15, 000 stents have reached Lahore airport, they informed the Customs which seized the same a few days back. Furthermore, FIA authorities have written a letter to DRAP to inspect the shipment and take legal actions against the illegal import of stents.

remanded: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore arrested accused Muhammad Yousaf Manj from Sheikhupura against the charges of accumulating assets beyond his known means.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, going into details, the accused was a government servant and during his service he managed to mount up assets worth millions of rupees on his own and other family members’ names.

During the course of investigation, the accused failed to provide complete details of his assets and sources other than his income. NAB Lahore has acquired 10 days physical remand from Accountability Court for further investigations.

