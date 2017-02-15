LAHORE

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Ibrahim Qureshi condemned the brutal bomb attack on The Mall and expressed condolences to the families of the police officers and other innocent people who lost their lives in this cowardly act of terrorism.

The APBF office-bearers also offered Fateh for those who lost their lives in the blast. Ibrahim Qureshi asked the government to take a strict stand to eliminate terrorism. He termed the attack an ugly attempt to destabilise country and create an impression that Pakistan was an unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

He said that APBF denounced every act of terrorism and violence in the country. He urged the authorities concerned to provide complete medical support to the injured. The law enforcement authorities must ensure stronger vigilance and security to bring an end to such terror incidents in the country.

