Hospital’s executive director says former secretaries had agreed to

provide Rs380m for free primary angioplasties

Heart patients in Karachi will now have to continue paying money for undergoing primary angioplasty at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases for an unspecified period following the appointment of the chief and health secretaries as their predecessors were on the verge of providing Rs380 million for this procedure to be carried out free of charge.

On the request of the NICVD, the Sindh government had agreed to provide Rs380 million to the institute for performing hundreds of primary angioplasties per year free of charge. Former chief secretary Siddique Memon and health secretary Dr Usman Memon had been asked to move a summary to the chief minister.

“The plan to carry out free of charges primary angioplasties has been delayed because both the secretaries have been replaced. Now, we will have to convince both the new chief secretary and health secretary to go ahead with this plan,” NICVD executive director Dr Nadeem Qamar told The News.

Cardiologists at the NICVD carry out at least 10 primary angioplasties every day and it costs each patient Rs80,000.

Most patients cannot afford to pay this much money amount even though its much less than what the private hospitals charge for it - up to Rs0.3 million

Dr Qamar said keeping in view the problems faced by poor patients the NICVD had urged the provincial government to provide funds for carrying out the procedure free of charge.

He added that former chief and health secretaries had vowed to arrange the funds so that primary angioplasties.

Dr Qamar said earlier, people who suffered heart attacks were administered streptokinase injections, an obsolete procedure, and for last couple of years the NICVD was performing primary angioplasty – the most recommended treatment in case of a heart attack all over the world.

“We are carrying out angioplasties at a heavily subsidised rate of Rs80,000 per procedure but most patients still can’t afford that.”

The NICVD is already performing free paediatric cardiac surgeries at its general ward. Besides, bypass procedures and medical tests are also carried out on subsidised rates.

Dr Qamar said the NICVD had performed 3,604 primary angioplasties in 2015, which was a world record.

“After we receive the funds, we will be able to increase the number of primary angioplasties to 4500 per year,” he added.

The NICVD executive director said following the devolution of the hospital from the Centre to the provincial government, the grant of the NICVD had been increased threefold.

“We receive heart patients from the entire Sindh and Balochistan.” Many patients pay Rs80,000 to the NICVD in instalments after their primary angioplasties.

