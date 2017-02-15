The legal fraternity observed a strike at the Sindh High Court on Tuesday to protest against the deadly suicide blast outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore a day earlier and to demand arresting the perpetrators.

City Traffic Police DIG Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin Zaidi and acting DIG (Operations) Zahid Gondal were among the six police officials who were killed. In all 13 people lost their lives and 80 others were injured.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) adopted the resolution to condemn the terrorist attack and observed that the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies had failed to protect the lives of citizens.

The bar association demanded that adequate, foolproof security be provided to the citizens of the country so that such attacks could not be repeated and people’s lives could be protected.

The SHCBA also condemned the bomb blast in Quetta and demanded that the federal and provincial governments curb such incidents and arrest the culprits.

Monday was riddled with bomb attacks.

In Lahore the suicide bomber targeted senior police officials holding final dialogue with representatives of the Punjab Medical Stores Association and the Pakistan Chemists & Druggists Association to clear the Mall Road for traffic. The outlawed Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

0



0







Black coats boycott courts over Lahore attack was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186408-Black-coats-boycott-courts-over-Lahore-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Black coats boycott courts over Lahore attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186408-Black-coats-boycott-courts-over-Lahore-attack.