Renovation and refurnishing work on a school for underprivileged students undertaken by the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has been completed, the authority announced in a statement issued on Tuesday. The Defence Authority High School, Phase VIII, is a charity based high school run by the DHA to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

