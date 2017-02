Thankfully he (Maradona) is not playing! We are happy about that. He is one of the most important players in the history of football. It is nice he is here to see the game live

Luka Modric (Real Madrid player)

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186396-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186396-Quote-of-the-day.