Sarfraz Nawaz files petition in IHC against PCBFebruary 15, 2017Print : Sports
ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz submitted a fresh petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking court intervention against recent steps of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) including “attempt to pressurise former Test cricketers to keep mum on the board shortcomings on administrative and financial front”.
The plea submitted by legal consultant Naeem Bukhari will be taken up by Chief Justice IHC Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi on Wednesday (today).