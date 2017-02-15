ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz submitted a fresh petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking court intervention against recent steps of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) including “attempt to pressurise former Test cricketers to keep mum on the board shortcomings on administrative and financial front”.

The plea submitted by legal consultant Naeem Bukhari will be taken up by Chief Justice IHC Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi on Wednesday (today).

0



0







Sarfraz Nawaz files petition in IHC against PCB was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186392-Sarfraz-Nawaz-files-petition-in-IHC-against-PCB/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sarfraz Nawaz files petition in IHC against PCB" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186392-Sarfraz-Nawaz-files-petition-in-IHC-against-PCB.