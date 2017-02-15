Tudor set to reign at Galatasaray after Riekerink ousted

ISTANBUL: Istanbul giants Galatasaray on Tuesday were set to appoint former Croatian international Igor Tudor as new manager after firing Dutch manager Jan Olde Riekerink because of lacklustre results.

Galatasaray’s top executives held an emergency meeting about the Dutchman’s future following the 1-2 home defeat to lowly Kayserispor on Sunday, the Hurriyet daily and Dogan news agency said.

A formal board meeting later Tuesday confirmed the decision to fire Riekerink, who has only been at the club for a year, and appoint Tudor in his place, according to the reports.

Tudor, who currently manages Karabukspor in Turkey, has agreed a 1.5 year deal with the Istanbul club, Dogan news agency said. The appointment is expected to be announced later in the day by Galatasaray, the reports said.

Fanatik daily said Galatasaray would pay Karabukspor a mere 150,000 euros ($160,000) in compensation.

But the reports have already prompted an angry reaction from Karabukspor chairman Ferudun Tankut, who accused the wealthy Istanbul side of stealing his coach.

He said the club had discovered the news from the media and said it would protest to the Turkish football federation against the “injustice”,

He suggested the club was discriminated against as it was from provincial Anatolia rather than Istanbul. “If Galatasaray has made such a move, then it’s unethical,” he said.

