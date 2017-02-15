DUBAI: Shrouded in controversy, the HBL Pakistan Super League moved its base from Dubai to Sharjah where defending champions Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday night.

Both the teams carried out strenuous training sessions at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Tuesday. While most of the matches of the first leg of PSL in Dubai failed to attract big crowds, Friday’s double-header in Sharjah on Friday is expected to be a sold-out affair.

0



0







HBL PSL moves base to Sharjah was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186381-HBL-PSL-moves-base-to-Sharjah/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "HBL PSL moves base to Sharjah" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186381-HBL-PSL-moves-base-to-Sharjah.