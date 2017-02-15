Print Story
X
-
HBL PSL moves base to SharjahFebruary 15, 2017Print : Sports
DUBAI: Shrouded in controversy, the HBL Pakistan Super League moved its base from Dubai to Sharjah where defending champions Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday night.
Both the teams carried out strenuous training sessions at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Tuesday. While most of the matches of the first leg of PSL in Dubai failed to attract big crowds, Friday’s double-header in Sharjah on Friday is expected to be a sold-out affair.