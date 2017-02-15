Arrests made in UK in PSL corruption case

DUBAI: The scope of HBL Pakistan Super League corruption investigations widened on Tuesday when two suspects including former Pakistan Test cricketer Nasir Jamshed were arrested in Britain.

The duo were arrested in relation to alleged corruption in the PSL. The National Crime Agency (NCA) released a statement on Tuesday saying that it was “working closely” with PCB and ICC anti-corruption units and that both men had received bail.

The NCA statement said: “Two men in their thirties have been arrested by National Crime Agency officers in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.

“The men were arrested on Monday 13 February and have been released on bail until April 2017 pending further enquiries.

“As part of the ongoing investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units. The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players.”

Pakistan openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended from the PSL last week over alleged breaches of the anti-corruption code; Nasir Jamshed became the third player to be provisionally suspended by the PCB on Monday.

