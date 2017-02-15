NEW DELHI: Amnesty International called on Tuesday for an Indian cabinet minister to be investigated for human rights abuses after she claimed to have ordered police to torture rape suspects.

Water resources minister Uma Bharti caused a storm last week when she told supporters that she used to order rape suspects to be beaten in front of their victims and then have salt and chillies rubbed into their wounds while she was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh state.

"I told the police to hang the men upside down and beat them so much that when their screams were heard by the women, then the women would get closure," Bharti said at an election rally in the Taj Mahal city of Agra.

Bharti also told supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that she had no compassion for the "inhuman rapists" and that they deserve "no mercy". But London-based rights group Amnesty said her comments were dangerous and she should be prosecuted for violating basic human rights principles and Indian laws if she had in fact ordered such treatment.

