TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state television reported, amid efforts by Kuwait to mend relations between the Gulf Arab states and Tehran.

Iran has had no diplomatic relations with regional kingpin Saudi Arabia since January last year when protesters stormed the kingdom’s missions in Tehran and Mashhad following the execution of a Saudi Muslim cleric.

Ties were already strained between the region’s leading powers, which have taken opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the persistent political unrest in Bahrain. Kuwait, which has a significant minority, has sought to maintain relations with Iran.

