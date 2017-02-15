Islamabad

The 1400th birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin (RA) would be commemorated across the globe including Pakistan from Wednesday to Thursday (Feb 15 to 17), Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said.

Addressing a function here he said International Imam Hussain Council has contacted international organisations to commemorate 1400th birthday of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin (RA) in a befitting manner and all of them assured cooperation in this regard, a press release said.

He said after tragedy of Karbla Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabdeen (RA) led first ever long march in human history and travelled 1665 km handcuffed from Karbla to Damascuss. Meanwhile, over 1,000 Ulma and Mashaikh of all sects and prominent figures from other religions would participate in the birth anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion Allama Izhar Bukhari said we have decided to commemorate Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin (RA) year from February 15, 2017 to February 15, 2018. He stated that poetry of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin (RA) is under publication. Barrister Rubab Mehdi Rizvi (London) stated that international conferences will be arranged in all the capitals of Muslim countries and also in London, Paris, Washington, Tokyo and Sydney.

Allama Husain Ahmed appealed to the government to direct Ministries of Religious Affairs, Interior, Education and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to arrange a comprehensive plan to celebrate year of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin.

