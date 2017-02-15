Islamabad

Dangling electricity wires, dilapidated roads and poor sanitation system in Union Council (UC-46) Bhadana Kalan need attention of the elected members who have made various pledges to resolve these issues time and again but, unfortunately, failed to honour them.

Yasin Gondal, a resident, said they have approached the concerned authorities to upgrade sewerage and drainage system but they are yet to take any measure to resolve this issue, adding “The poor condition of roads often causes road accidents and there is no relief in sight in this respect.”

Youth councillor Malik Arsalan said thousands of people live in this union council but there is no playground for children and youngsters so there is a need to identify a vast land and develop it for this purpose.

The affected people of Mouza Noon said that after the announcement of sectors H-16 and I-17 in 2009, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) acquired their inherited land but did not compensate them. They said CDA could have easily paid the villagers when the sectors were announced as it was financially stable at that time.

UC-46 vice chairman Akseer Mughal said that federal minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has promised that the government would provide adequate funds for the development projects within one month. “CDA has started paying compensation to the affecttees of Mouza Noon of Islamabad. In this connection Land and Estate Wing of the civic authority have so far disbursed Rs100 million as compensation amount to the affectees,” he said.

