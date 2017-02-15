Rawalpindi

Beaconhouse School System (BSS), Kindergarten Westridge Branch organised inspiringly motivational talk with a very renowned speaker, Qasim Ali Shah, says a press release.

Mussarat Jahanzeb, headmistress of this institute takes a pride in its ways of communicating and interacting with parents, as by getting ideas from school on how to help and support their children, surely benefits parents. So with this belief that effective communication is essential for building school - family partnership, Mr Qasim had his talk session.

The huge number of parents graced the occasion. Ambiance was set to compliment the mood of the session. Everyone was warmly welcomed by ushers and guest speaker was introduced beautifully by announcer.

Parents showed great satisfaction and appreciation for the session. Also great willingness and demand for such talk was put up by parents. Patience, Non Judgmental attitude, Halal means of earning and spending, psychological grooming, actions and consequences, fulfilling rights and responsibilities, giving each relation its due importance and many more fruitful tips were the highlights of his talk. Afterwards parents exuberantly participated in the Question Answer session. In the end school Headmistress Mussarat Jahanzeb thanked the guests.

