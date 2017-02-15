Islamabad: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Jamadi-us-Sani on February 27, 2017 (29 Jamadi ul Awwal 1438 A.H).

Moon sighting on February 27 was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186347-Moon-sighting-on-February-27/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Moon sighting on February 27" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186347-Moon-sighting-on-February-27.