Islamabad

The Montessorians of Roots, DHAI participated in Vocabulary Parade. A Vocabulary Parade is a very visual, amusing, fun and inspiring event to entertain and boost vocabulary recognition in the young students. The prime goal of organising this event was to create a lively ‘Vocabulary Culture’ where the study of words will be creative, interactive, memorable and fun.

As it is rightly said, “What we learn with pleasure, we never forget!” It was the most peculiar parade ever where the adorable Montessorians were dressed up in beautiful and eye-catching costumes. Ma’am Riffat Mushtaq, founder/chairperson Roots School System (RSS) and our proud mothers of young Montessorians graced the event. The ambiance of the parade was amasingly beautiful and lively, the campus was adorned with colourful balloons and flowers. The gloriously warm and sunny day was just perfect for boosting the love of words among kids.

Mrs Riffat Mushtaq appreciated Hina Aazar, Montessori Branch Head, along with her talented team for organising the most flamboyant, energetic and exciting event of this session. Roots - The home of love, joy and creativity where we always celebrate individuality and ensure that each child sparkles on his/her own. All in all, it was an extraordinarily gratifying and prolific day which was truly enjoyed by the talented kids and their proud mummies as they got to see a glimpse of our teaching methodology and efforts we put in to help their kids shine and fly.

