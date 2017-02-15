Constipation occurs when bowel movements happen infrequently or are difficult to pass. Sometimes, lifestyle changes can curb constipation, but other times the condition signals something more serious. The Cleveland Clinic says to see a doctor if:

* It isn’t ‘normal’ for you to be constipated.

* You notice any blood in your stools.

* You lose weight without trying.

* It becomes very painful to pass a bowel movement.

* You are constipated for an extended period.

— HealthDay News

