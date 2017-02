KARAK: Two persons were killed when a motorcycle rammed into an electricity pole in Laghari Rajabkhel area in Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil here on Tuesday.Police sources said that two cousins identified as Zeeshan and Shahzaib were killed when their motorcycle rammed into an electricity pole apparently due to over-speeding. As a result, both of them died on the spot.

Two die in Karak accident was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186332-Two-die-in-Karak-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two die in Karak accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186332-Two-die-in-Karak-accident.