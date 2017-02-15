PESHAWAR: After approved by the Board of Governors (BoG), dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) on Tuesday promoted a senior physician Dr Shahid Jamil from associate professor to professor and Dr Zahid Fida from assistant professor to associate professor.

Both, Prof Shahid Jamil and Associate Prof Zahid Fida are serving at the Medicine Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and its teaching hospital Khyber Medical College (KMC).Dr Shahid Jamil has served as associate professor for eight years. He was supposed to be promoted to the post of professor five years ago.

After the implementation of regulations under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015, they were the two first faculty members who got promotions.

