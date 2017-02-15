PESHAWAR: The Health Department announced funds for 22 hospitals of the province. The Health Department announced Rs33.3 million for Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Rs2.98 million for Women & Children Hospital Bannu, Rs10.99 million for Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu, Rs4.96 million for District Headquarter Hospital Bannu, Rs5.95 million for Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dera Ismail Khan, Rs10.16 million for District Headquarter Hospital Nowshera.

The department also announced Rs7.25 million for Institute of Kidney Diseases Peshawar, Rs0.70 million for Bashir Bilour Children Hospital, Rs13.84 million for District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. A sum of Rs58.36 million for Lady Reading Hospital, Rs35.37 million for Khyber Teaching Hospital, Rs29.12 million for Hayatabad Medical Complex, Rs15.83 million for Mardan Medical Complex.

The department would release Rs5.64 million for Bannu Medical College, Rs14.77m for Ayub Medical College, Rs7.80 million for Bacha Khan Medical College, Rs1 million for Pakistan Institute of Community Apthalomology, Rs5.69 for Gomal Medical College, Rs13.30m for Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Rs42.62m for Postgraduate Medical Institute, Rs6.64 million for Khyber College of Dentistry and Rs7.72m for Khyber Girls College.

0



0







Funds for KP hospitals announced was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186328-Funds-for-KP-hospitals-announced/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Funds for KP hospitals announced" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186328-Funds-for-KP-hospitals-announced.