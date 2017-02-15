Imran visits HMC today to spot ‘change’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to visit the public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and personally see the upgraded health facilities in hospitals after PTI’s much-publicised health reforms.

The provincial government, particularly the Health Department has arranged a visit for Imran Khan to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Wednesday, where the hospital administration has done some good work to show him.

Better coordination between HMC Medical Director Prof Shahzad Akbar and chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Sahibzada Saeed has helped the hospital get some latest equipment that improved patient care to some extent.

Imran Khan is expected to visit the newly-installed 1.5 Tesla MRI machine and 128 slice CT machine, radiology equipment, laboratory equipment, medical ward and equipment, gastroenterology ward and equipment, Accident and Emergency Department (A&E), surgical/neurosurgical operation theater, ENT/maxillofacial operation theater, second cardiac Cath Lab, medical ICU, surgical ICU, neonatal ICU, OPD Block, 24/hour inpatient pharmacy, fair price pharmacy, private rooms and incinerator.

The HMC has become the first hospital in the province that computerised its pharmacy, pathology, radiology departments and patient registration. The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore provided the hospital its free software and trained the hospital staff in two weeks.

The new OPD block has all the facilities of investigations, including pathology and radiology and patients would not go to other departments for these services.Interestingly, in 2013 when Sahibzada Saeed was secretary finance during a caretaker government, he had taken note of sufferings of the patients in HMC due to outdated and faulty MRI and CT scam machines and allocated Rs280 millions for the purchase of MRI and CT scan machines. Rs180 million was allocated for the purchase of MRI and Rs10 million for CT-Scan machine in the budget.

The HMC administration in July 2013 advertised the purchase the two machines and repeated it thrice as only one company entered in its bid. The matter was later referred to the then hospital’s management council, which recommended that it should be re-advertised on the pattern of Punjab and Balochistan provinces.

However, the process was delayed after an influential figure in the PTI government used his influence and wanted the HMC administration to give the contract to Toshiba for the two machines.

Luckily, Sahibzada Saeed became chairman Board of Governors (BoG) and Prof Shahzad Akbar was appointed Medical Director and they took a principled stand to buy the machines from companies worldwide known for their reputation and quality.

And the MRI and CT scan machines supposed to be installed in 2013 were finally purchased in 2016 and 2017. The PTI government now takes the credit for both the machines and termed it outcome of their health reforms. In 1998, the HMC was the first public sector hospital that installed a single-slice Toshiba machine.

However, its maintenance cost between 2001 and 2012 was $42,000 per annum. It did not include replacing the tube and caused a huge loss to the hospital. In 2012, the hospital signed a new contract with a private firm that now charges the hospital Rs1.7 million per annum, including tube replacement.

